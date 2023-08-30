Memphis Police ask for help identifying suspects they said shot up several homes

Aggravated Assault 400 Block of Weathers Report #2308015137ME MEMPHIS, TN - On Sunday, August 27, 2023, officers responded to an aggravated assault in the 400 block of Weathers. Several young male blacks fired shots into multiple homes in the area. They were occupying two gray Nissan Maximas and a white Infiniti sedan. At least one of the cars is believed to be stolen. Anyone with information about this crime or the suspects involved should call Crime Stoppers (901) 528-CASH.