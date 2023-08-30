x
Memphis Police ask for help identifying suspects they said shot up several homes

Video released Wednesday shows several suspects in two gray Nissan Maximas and a white Infiniti sedan passing guns to each other.
Credit: Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are asking for help identifying several suspects who they said opened fire on several homes this weekend.

MPD officers responded to a call about an aggravated assault Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in the 400 block of Weathers Dr. near St. Paul Ave. and S. Orleans St. Investigators said several suspects had fired shots at multiple homes in the area.

Video released Wednesday shows several suspects in two gray Nissan Maximas and a white Infiniti sedan passing guns to each other and taking off. MPD said at least one of the cars is believed to be stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

