Memphis Police searching for suspects in Friday night shooting in Orange Mound

MPD officers responded the shooting in the area of Cella St. and Park Ave. just before 11 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2023.
Credit: Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the suspects(s) who they said shot someone Friday night in the Orange Mound area.

MPD officers responded the shooting in the area of Cella St. and Park Ave. just before 11 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2023. They found one person shot, and they were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said surveillance video showed a red car driving westbound on Park Ave. with shots being fired from inside at the victim.

Anyone who knows anything about the shooting or recognizes the car is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

