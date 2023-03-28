Memphis Police searching for suspects who stole two French Bulldogs at gunpoint

Robbery Individual 6400 block of Poplar Avenue Report #2303005973ME MEMPHIS, TN –On March 12, 2023, at 6:16 pm, officers responded to a Robbery of an Individual call in the 6400 block of Poplar Avenue. The victim advised he was arriving in the complex when three men occupying a Gray Nissan Sentra pulled up next to him and pointed handguns. The suspects took property from his person, then took his two French Bulldogs from his vehicle and fled the scene. No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.00 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.