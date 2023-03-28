x
Memphis Police searching for suspects who stole two French Bulldogs at gunpoint

MPD said officers were called about a robbery about 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023, in the 6400 block of Poplar Ave.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for help finding the suspects who stole two French Bulldogs at gunpoint from their owner.

The victim told police he had arrived at the complex there when three men in a gray Nissan Sentra pulled up next to him. The victim told officers the suspects pointed handguns at him then took property and his two French Bulldogs.

Investigators are asking anyone who sees the dogs or knows anything about the suspects to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

