x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Memphis police looking for suspects of Winchester Game Xchange burglary

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.
Credit: Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — On Saturday, a white pickup truck backed into the front door of the Game Xchange video game store on Winchester Road and about 15 people proceeded to steal laptops, gaming consoles, iPads, action figures and more, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

This all took place close to 2 a.m., according to MPD.

There is no suspect information at this time, according to MPD. 

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

Business Burglary Suspects Game XChange 7464 Winchester Road Report #2301014241ME MEMPHIS, TN – On January 28, 2023, at approximately 1:44 am, officers responded to a business burglary at 7464 Winchester Road at Game XChange. Officers observed the business’s front door broken out, and the business ransacked. The video showed a white pickup truck back into the business’s front entrance and the store. Approximately 15 suspects entered and stole various items, including laptops, gaming consoles, action figures, IPads, and gaming CDs. No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation. The video and photos are attached. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you can review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.”

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Monday, January 30, 2023

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Several Mid-South police departments condemn actions of former MPD officers in death of Tyre Nichols

Before You Leave, Check This Out