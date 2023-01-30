Memphis police looking for suspects of Winchester Game Xchange burglary

Business Burglary Suspects Game XChange 7464 Winchester Road Report #2301014241ME MEMPHIS, TN – On January 28, 2023, at approximately 1:44 am, officers responded to a business burglary at 7464 Winchester Road at Game XChange. Officers observed the business’s front door broken out, and the business ransacked. The video showed a white pickup truck back into the business’s front entrance and the store. Approximately 15 suspects entered and stole various items, including laptops, gaming consoles, action figures, IPads, and gaming CDs. No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation. The video and photos are attached. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you can review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.”