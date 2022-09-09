Whitehaven residents say more needs to be done in wake of Memphis shooting spree

He stopped at eight locations, killing four people and hurting three others before Memphis police caught him in Whitehaven at the corner of Ivan St. and Hodge St.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Whitehaven residents are breathing a sigh of relief after frightening hours Wednesday night.

Memphis Police said 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly went on a seemingly random shooting spree.

He went as far north as Raleigh and as far south as Southaven, shooting victims and stealing multiple cars along the way.

That put Memphis on lockdown for several hours. Kelly ended in Whitehaven.

It all started on Wednesday at 12:56 a.m. and continued until around 8:30 p.m.

Kelly was seen on Facebook Live talking to his followers just moments before randomly shooting innocent people.

He stopped at eight locations, killing four people and hurting three others before Memphis police caught him in Whitehaven at the corner of Ivan Street and Hodge Street. Resident Justin Green heard and saw it all play out from his backyard.

“I heard the car like ‘irrr’ …’boom’, and then I actually thought it had ran into the fence or something like that,” Green explained. “Once I got out here and I heard the sound, the next thing I heard was helicopters and I saw sirens and lights coming from every direction.”

Green said there needs to be more unity.

“It’s not funny. I think as a community, we got to start paying attention to even when we see them young having these issues.”

Resident Fitzgerald said he hears gunshots way too often in the neighborhood, which is concerning.