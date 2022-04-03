Barking dog leads Memphis police to man wanted on several active warrants

Memphis Police arrested Calvin Beason, who they said had several active warrants when he tried to run from a traffic stop.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man who had several active warrants when they said he tried to run from a traffic stop. And a barking dog led officers right to him.

Investigators said detectives with the Auto Theft Task Force spotted a black Infiniti with stolen tags about 10:15 a.m. Friday near Tayner Drive and Chelsea Avenue. They said the detectives tried to perform a traffic stop, but the driver sped away, almost hitting an MPD car, according to the police affidavit.

The police affidavit said a detective lost sight of the car, but then a few seconds later saw Calvin Beason running between Willis and Orr Avenue. The report said a barking dog led the detective to a backyard in the 1500 block of Orr Avenue. The detective found a broken down car, and the dog was barking at it.

The affidavit said the detective found Beason lying in the backseat, and he was taken into custody.

According to the report, Beason admitted to having "a little weed on him," and officers found two bags of weed when he was patted down. The report stated Beason also said he ran because he had a gun, and he showed detectives where he threw it in the 1500 block of Ash Street.

According to the affidavit, police were not able to find the black Infiniti Beason had been in during the traffic stop attempt.

Police said Beason had five active warrants, and now he faces a long list of charges:

Possession of Controlled Substance W/I to Man/Del/Sell to

wit Marijuana

Possessing a Firearm during Commission/Attempt to Commit

Dangerous Felony

Driving while License S/R/C

Evading Arrest

Improper Display of Motor Vehicle Tags

Reckless Driving

Evading on Foot

Theft of Property $2500-10000 (warrant)

Violation of Probation (warrant)

Possession of Controlled Substance W/I to Man/Del/Sell to

wit Marijuana (warrant)

Forgery $2500 or less (warrant)

Driving while License S/R/C (warrant)