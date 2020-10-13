Memphis police investigate after 2 men killed in separate shootings Monday evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after two men were killed in separate shootings Monday evening.
The first happened about 8:00 p.m. in the 600 block of Eva, near Summer and N. Hollywood. Officers said they found a man shot to death at the scene. One person was detained. Police have not said what led to the shooting.
About 9:00 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 8000 block of Arbor Bend Lane, just south of N. Germantown Parkway and Trinity Road. Officers found one man shot to death at the scene. They said the shooter is in custody. Police have not said what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information on these shootings or other crimes can contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.