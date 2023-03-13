Memphis Police release video of person of interest in murder of Shea Grauer

Homicide Investigation 1700 block of Lockett Place Report #2302008419ME MEMPHIS, TN – On Saturday, February 18, 2023, at approximately 12:00 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at the 1700 block of Lockett Place. Upon arrival, officers located Kevin Shea Grauer deceased with a gunshot wound. During this investigation officers located surveillance video that shows a person of interest. Investigators are attempting to identify and locate the individual in the attached video below. At this time, no arrest has been made, and this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.” About the Memphis Police Department The Memphis Police Department is a premier law enforcement agency that serves and protects the citizens of Memphis, Tennessee. We aim to create and maintain public safety in the City of Memphis. We do so with focused attention on preventing and reducing crime, enforcing the law, and apprehending criminals.