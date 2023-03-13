Memphis Police release video of person of interest in murder of Shea Grauer

The longtime midtown bartender and restaurant manager was shot and killed about midnight on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in the 1700 block of Lockett Place.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released video of a person of interest wanted for questioning in the murder of a beloved Memphis bartender and restaurant manager.
MPD said Kevin “Shea” Grauer was shot and killed about midnight on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in the 1700 block of Lockett Place, not far from Zinnie's and Lamplighter Lounge. He had been shot and died at the scene.
MPD released the video of a man seen walking down the street at the time of the shooting. They are trying to identify and locate the man seen in the video.
Grauer was a longtime bartender and restaurant manager in midtown Memphis, spending 18 years at the Beauty Shop in Cooper-Young, 17 of those as manager.
It was the latest tragedy for his family, who had been morning the murder of their youngest brother Beau Grauer, who MPD said was killed in a home invasion in July 2022 near the Vollintine-Evergreen area.
Memphis Police investigators are asking anyone with information on either killing to please call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Homicide Investigation
1700 block of Lockett Place
Report #2302008419ME
MEMPHIS, TN – On Saturday, February 18, 2023, at approximately 12:00 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at the 1700 block of Lockett Place. Upon arrival, officers located Kevin Shea Grauer deceased with a gunshot wound. During this investigation officers located surveillance video that shows a person of interest.
Investigators are attempting to identify and locate the individual in the attached video below.
At this time, no arrest has been made, and this is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.
You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.”
About the Memphis Police Department
Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Sunday, March 12, 2023