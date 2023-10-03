MPD releases video of suspects robbing Whitehaven Cook Out restaurant

Memphis Police officers responded to the robbery at the Cook Out in the 4200 block of Elvis Presley Blvd. just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released video of the suspects who held employees of a Whitehaven restaurant at gunpoint as they robbed the place.
MPD said officers responded to the robbery at the Cook Out in the 4200 block of Elvis Presley Blvd. just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. Investigators said three suspects got in by following a worker through a side door.
MPD said two of the suspects pulled out guns and pointed them at the employees, making everyone lie on the floor.
Investigators said the suspects took three cash tills and a clear plastic container filled with money, then took off in a light-colored sedan northbound on Elvis Presley Blvd.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Business Robbery
Cook Out
4286 Elvis Presley Boulevard
Report #2309031405ME
