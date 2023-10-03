MPD releases video of suspects robbing Whitehaven Cook Out restaurant

Business Robbery Cook Out 4286 Elvis Presley Boulevard Report #2309031405ME MEMPHIS, TN – On September 27, 2023, at 2:10 a.m., officers made the scene of a business robbery at the Cook Out located at 4286 Elvis Presley Boulevard and were advised three unknown male black suspects entered the business by following an employee in through a side door. Two of the suspects produced black handguns, pointed them at the employees, and made everyone lie on the floor. The suspects took three cash tills and a clear plastic container filled with money. The suspects exited the business and were last seen fleeing the scene in a light-colored sedan traveling northbound on Elvis Presley Boulevard. No arrests have been made at this point. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.