MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the suspects after a woman was shot and killed Friday afternoon in southeast Memphis.

Officers were called to the shooting before 3 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of E. Point Cove, east of Hickory Hill Rd. They found a woman shot. She died from her injuries.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting, but said four men were seen running from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.