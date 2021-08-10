Memphis police: woman shot man, then man ran over woman

Officers said they responded to the scene Tuesday afternoon in the 1200 block of Lamar Avenue.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a man was shot, then ran over the woman who they said shot him.

Investigators said the man was shot by a woman, and after she shot him, officers said the man then ran over the woman with his vehicle.

Both were taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.