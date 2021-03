DAVIE, Fla. — An 18-year-old Memphis rapper faces several charges after being arrested in Florida.

NLE Choppa, whose real name is Bryson Lashun Potts, was arrested Sunday morning in Davie, Florida. According to the arrest report, he is charged with carrying a concealed firearm, possession of Xanax, possession of cannabis, and burglary of an unoccupied structure.