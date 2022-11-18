Fourth suspect wanted in murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph

MPD said Jermarcus Johnson is wanted on a charge of conspiracy to commit first degree murder.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for another suspect in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, killed a year ago at a cookie shop in South Memphis.

MPD said Jermarcus Johnson is wanted on a charge of conspiracy to commit first degree murder. Investigators have not released other information on how he is connected to the case.

Jermarcus Johnson is 5’7” tall and 153 lbs. with dreadlocks. Anyone who knows where he might be located is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Thursday marked one year since the murder. So far, Memphis Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the Young Dolph murder.

Hernandez Govan, 43, was indicted Nov. 10, 2022. He pleaded not guilty in court Thursday, Nov. 17, to charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, first-degree murder, and criminal attempted first-degree murder. Govan is due back in court Dec. 16, 2022, and remains in the Shelby County Jail without bond.

The first two suspects arrested - Justin Johnson, 24, and Cornelius Smith, 32, - are due back in court on January 20, 2023. Johnson and Smith were indicted in January 2022 on charges of first-degree murder, criminal attempted first-degree murder, unlawful carrying and possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony, and theft of property.

Johnson also faces additional charges from a non-related case. He’s accused of failing to register as a sex offender, violating the Sex Offender Registry Act.

Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was fatally shot at Makeda's Cookies on Airways Boulevard a year ago on Nov. 17, 2021. Police have said two men got out of a stolen Mercedes-Benz and fired shots into Makeda’s Homemade Cookies, where Young Dolph was making a purchase. Police released photos taken from surveillance video that captured the shooting, which they said led to the arrests.