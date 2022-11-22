Justin Johnson, charged in Memphis rapper Young Dolph's murder, has phone privileges suspended over rap song

Johnson, known as rapper Straight Drop, reportedly released a song on YouTube a few days before a Nov. 22, 2022, court hearing for another defendant.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Justin Johnson, charged in the murder of Memphis Rapper Young Dolph, had his phone privileges suspended Tuesday, after reportedly releasing a rap song on YouTube.

Johnson, known as rapper Straight Drop, reportedly released a song on YouTube a few days before a Nov. 22, 2022, court hearing for another defendant charged in connection with the murder. The judge called it an inappropriate recording, and suspended Johnson’s phone privileges.

When asked about the recording Tuesday, Prosecutor Paul Hagerman said he learned of the suspension in court Tuesday, but said he had heard the recording, and it was “just a rap song.”

Earlier this month, Justin Johnson had asked to be moved from the jail at 201 Poplar to the penal farm, reportedly due to safety concerns. The judge said that would be at the discretion of Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner. Bonner’s office said he was considering the request, at the time.

The news of the phone suspension came during a court hearing for Jemarcus Johnson, who is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in Young Dolph’s death. Two others – Hernandez Govan and Cornelius Smith, also face charges. Govan pleaded not guilty in court Thursday, Nov. 17, to charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, first-degree murder, and criminal attempted first-degree murder. Govan is due back in court Dec. 16, 2022, and remains in the Shelby County Jail without bond. Govan and Jemarcus Johnson are due back in court Dec. 16.

Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith are due back in court on January 20, 2023. Johnson and Smith were indicted in January 2022 on charges of first-degree murder, criminal attempted first-degree murder, unlawful carrying and possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony, and theft of property.

Justin Johnson also faces additional charges from a non-related case. He’s accused of failing to register as a sex offender, violating the Sex Offender Registry Act.