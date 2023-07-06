New charges added for suspect in Young Dolph murder, plea deal could come soon, says DA

Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said Jermarcus Johnson now faces three new charges of accessory after the fact, in addition to a previous charge.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the suspects arrested in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, who was killed in November 2021 at a cookie shop in South Memphis, now faces even more charges, and a plea deal may come soon.

The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said Jermarcus Johnson now faces three new charges of accessory after the fact, in addition to a previous charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The DA’s office also said, “a plea deal is anticipated.” Johnson’s next court hearing is set for Friday, June 9, 2023, and he currently is in jail on $600,000 bond.

The first two suspects arrested, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, are also due back in court on Friday, June 9. Justin Johnson and Smith were indicted in January 2022 on charges of first-degree murder, criminal attempted first-degree murder, unlawful carrying and possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony, and theft of property.

Justin Johnson also faces additional charges from a non-related case. He’s accused of failing to register as a sex offender, violating the Sex Offender Registry Act.

Prosecutors said an indictment alleges that Jermarcus Johnson helped Justin Johnson escape after the murder and arranged payments to other defendants.

A third suspect, Hernandez Govan, was indicted Nov. 10, 2022. He pleaded not guilty in court Thursday, Nov. 17, to charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, first-degree murder, and criminal attempted first-degree murder. He posted bond in May 2023 but was ordered to remain on house arrest.