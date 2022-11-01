Second suspect indicted in murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph

After U.S. Marshals announced the capture of one suspect, the Shelby County D.A. announced the indictment against a second suspect, Cornelius Smith.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As U.S. Marshals announced the capture of one suspect in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph Tuesday afternoon, the Shelby County District Attorney announced a short time later that another Memphis man has been indicted in the death as well.

A grand jury indicted 32-year-old Cornelius Smith for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and theft of property over $10,000. Smith is being held without bond.

The Shelby County District Attorney General said Smith was arrested on December 9, 2021, in Southaven, Mississippi, on an auto-theft warrant involving the white Mercedes Benz vehicle used in the killing of 36-year-old Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., known as Young Dolph, on Nov. 17, 2021.

The D.A. said the victim in the attempted murder charge was Young Dolph’s brother, who was with the rapper at the time of the shooting.

The D.A. said Mercedes was taken in a carjacking on Nov. 10, 2021, at a gas station in the 2800 block of Kirby Road. It was found abandoned on November 20 behind a home in the 1100 block of Bradley in Orange Mound.

Smith was extradited from DeSoto County Tuesday, where he had been held since his arrest, and transferred to the Shelby County Jail.

U.S. Marshals announced that a second suspect, Justin Johnson, was captured Tuesday afternoon in Indiana. Further details on the capture were not released. A news conference with U.S. Marshals, Memphis Police, and the Shelby County District Attorney is set for Wednesday.