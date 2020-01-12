Registered sex offender charged with raping 7-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man, who is a registered sex offender, is behind bars, charged with raping a 7-year-old girl.
33-year-old Marquez Chambers is charged with aggravated rape of a child.
According to the police affidavit, the girl told investigators she was visiting with Chambers back in August when he woke her one morning and raped her. She said she told Chambers it hurt, but he would not stop. She told investigators no one else was home at the time, and Chambers forced her to shower after the rape.
Before his arrest, the affidavit said Chambers was out of jail on bond for another sexual assault.
Chambers is currently in jail on $200,000 bond.