Search underway for man who broke into Memphis schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man they said broke into local schools.

Investigators said in the late-night hours on December 12th and 13th, a burglar broke into Ida B. Wells Academy in the 900 block of South Lauderdale Street and Larose Elementary in the 800 block of Willoughby Street.

Police said the man stole food products and tried to steal a 72-inch screen smartboard.

Investigators said the suspect was driving a blue sedan with damage to the front passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.