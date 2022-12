A man was taken to a hospital in non-critical condition. Another man was found at a hospital and is listed as stable.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are injured after they were shot in southwest Memphis Wednesday evening, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Memphis police said the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the 3200 block of Ford Road.

A man was taken to a hospital in non-critical condition. Another man was found at a hospital and is listed as stable.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information was given.