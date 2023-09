On Wednesday, officers said they responded to a shooting near Jackson Ave. and Springdale St.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), a man was injured after a shooting near Jackson Ave. and Springdale St. on Wednesday.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers said they responded to a shooting on the 1400 block of Jackson Ave. Two victims were located nearby, police said.

A man was taken to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 901-528-CASH with tips.