2 injured after separate shootings in Parkway Village

MPD says the shootings were related.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — According to the Memphis Police Department, two men are hospitalized after two shootings in Parkway Village Thursday.

Officers said they responded to shootings in the 3000 block of S. Perkins and the 4700 block of Stock Bridge around 8 p.m.

Two men were found with injuries, one at each location, according to MPD.

Both men were taken to nearby hospitals, one in critical condition and the other in non-critical condition, police said.

MPD said the shootings are related.

Police usually encourage anyone with information to call (901) 528-CASH with tips.