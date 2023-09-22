Man shot and killed in Parkway Village, according to MPD

Memphis Police said they are still investigating this incident.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — One man was killed in a Parkway Village shooting on Friday evening, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Officers said they responded to the 2900 block of South Perkins Rd. around 7:15 p.m.

A man with gunshot wounds was pronounced dead on the scene, according to MPD.

Memphis Police said they are still investigating this incident.

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.