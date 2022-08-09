'We don't accept the justice system as it is now' | Memphis Mayor speaks following deadly shooting spree

Among the topics discussed, the mayor said the parents of children who commit crimes should also be held responsible.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland spoke to the media Thursday about the Memphis shooting spree tragedy.

He discussed policy, resources for victims and their families, and mental health. But he also said the parents of children who commit crimes should also be held responsible.

That comes after we learned that the suspect Ezekiel Kelly had a juvenile criminal history.

But what’s next for Memphis, according to Strickland?

“But these incidents don't define Memphis. and I really believe together we can fix these issues and together we can endure through these extraordinarily hard times. But we have to come together to voice that we don't accept the justice system as it is now and demand change,” he said.