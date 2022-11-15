Memphis shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly indicted on charges in DeSoto County

He faces charges in Southaven of receiving stolen property, armed carjacking, and felon in possession of a firearm.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A DeSoto County Grand Jury has indicted Memphis mass shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly on charges in that jurisdiction.

Southaven Police said Tuesday that on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, they presented the case to the Grand Jury. SPD said a true bill was returned for charges of receiving stolen property, armed carjacking, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Just last month, a Shelby County judge ruled there was enough evidence send the Memphis case against Kelly to a grand jury. Kelly faces 27 charges in the shooting spree Sept. 7, 2022, that killed three and injured three others, including first-degree murder and conspiring to commit terroristic acts.

Investigators said it all began about 1 a.m. on Sept. 7 when Kelly is accused of killing Dewayne Tunstall. Hours later, about 4:30 p.m., the chaos began when investigators said Kelly live streamed his activities on social media, shutting down much of the city.

At one point, Southaven Police said Kelly carjacked a man and took his Dodge Challenger at the Raceway on Stateline Road. Not long after that, Memphis Police began a chase with Kelly, who was arrested after crashing in Whitehaven.

Kelly remains behind bars in Shelby County without bond. His next report date in court in Memphis is set for Jan. 5, 2023.