Memphis shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly pleads not guilty

The man accused in a mass shooting spree in September 2022 that left three dead and three injured pleaded not guilty during a hearing Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused in a mass shooting spree last year that left three dead and three injured pleaded not guilty during a hearing Thursday.

Ezekiel Kelly faces nearly 30 charges, including two new additional charges of first-degree murder and reckless endangerment. Kelly already faced 27 charges in the shooting spree Sept. 7, 2022, including first-degree murder and conspiring to commit terroristic acts.

The hearing Thursday, March 2, 2023, was short, and he is due back in court on April 13.

Kelly also faces charges in DeSoto County for charges of receiving stolen property, armed carjacking, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigators said it all began about 1 a.m. on Sept. 7 when Kelly is accused of killing Dewayne Tunstall. Hours later, about 4:30 p.m., the chaos began when investigators said Kelly live streamed his activities on social media, shutting down much of the Memphis.

At one point, Southaven Police said Kelly carjacked a man and took his Dodge Challenger at the Raceway on Stateline Road. Not long after that, Memphis Police began a chase with Kelly, who was arrested after crashing in Whitehaven.