Ezekiel Kelly, the Memphis shooting spree suspect, indicted on dozens of new charges

Ezekiel Kelly was indicted for first-degree murder in the deaths of Richard Clark and Allison Parker, and 24 other charges. He already faces another murder charge.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused in a deadly shooting spree through Memphis now faces 26 new charges related to the Sept. 7, 2022, rampage.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said a grand jury indicted Ezekiel Kelly, 19, on two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Richard Clark and Allison Parker, and 24 other charges including five counts of reckless endangerment, four counts of criminal attempted first-degree murder, and commission of an act of terrorism.

Kelly is accused of killing three people and wounding three others in a day-long, livestreamed shooting rampage that caused panic and led to a citywide manhunt in Memphis on Sept. 7.

Kelly was previously indicted on one count of First-Degree Murder in the shooting death of Dewayne Tunstall, who was killed about 1 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 – hours before Memphis Police issued a warning to the public about the spree.

A court hearing for Kelly was postponed Tuesday, Sept. 27, when three state witnesses did not show up for the proceedings. Shelby County General Sessions Judge Karen Massey issued an order to have the three people arrested after they did not answer subpoenas to give testimony. The judge postponed the hearing until Oct. 18.

Kelly is being held in the Shelby County Jail without bond.

“This shooting spree terrorized the community,” said Shelby County D.A. Steve Mulroy in a news release. “We will do all we can to see that justice is done.”