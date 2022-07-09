Memphis shooting spree suspect was wanted for murder, court records show

The arrest warrant was issued on the same day the shooting spree happened.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man responsible for a string of shootings across Memphis was wanted on a first degree murder charge, according to court records.

An arrest warrant had been filed on a first degree murder charge against Ezekiel Kelly on Wednesday, court records show. That charge is apparently unrelated to the shootings that happened Wednesday night. No other details about that charge were immediately available.

Police took Kelly, 19, into custody late Wednesday night after a manhunt that paralyzed parts of Memphis.

The exact number of victims in Wednesday's shootings had not been determined late in the evening. Videos posted on social media suggested that the suspect streamed at least one of the shootings on Facebook Live.

One person was killed after being shot on Evergreen Street and Poplar Avenue, according to an ABC24 crew on the scene. Police haven't said if this person was shot by the suspect.

Authorities initially asked people to be on the lookout for the suspect in a blue sedan. Later in the evening, Southaven police said a Dodge Challenger was stolen at a Raceway gas station on Stateline Road. The driver of that car recognized Kelly as the suspect and ran off.

Memphis police found the car and took Kelly into custody just before 10 p.m.

A shelter in place was lifted in that area.