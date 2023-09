Police say the woman arrived at the Airways station seriously injured after a shooting in southeast Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), a woman walked into the Memphis police station on Airways with serious gunshot injuries on Friday.

Police said she came into the station around 7 p.m. and told police she had been shot.

She was taken to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.

Memphis police said she was shot in southeast Memphis near Pendleton and Lamar.

According to police, the shooting suspect, a man, is on the run.