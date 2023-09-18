Man in wheelchair shoots another man, according to MPD

The shooting victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, MPD said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — According to MPD, a man is in critical condition after being shot by a man in a wheelchair on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Around 8:00 p.m., officers said they responded to a shooting in the 3900 block of South Third Street.

Officers said they found a shooting victim, who was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Video in the area captured the shooter in a wheelchair being wheeled away from the scene by a woman before they both got into in a burgundy Chrysler 200 driven by another man.

No arrests have been made, according to MPD.

Police encourage anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.