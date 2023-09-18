x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man in wheelchair shoots another man, according to MPD

The shooting victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, MPD said.
Credit: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn — According to MPD, a man is in critical condition after being shot by a man in a wheelchair on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Around 8:00 p.m., officers said they responded to a shooting in the 3900 block of South Third Street. 

Officers said they found a shooting victim, who was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. 

Video in the area captured the shooter in a wheelchair being wheeled away from the scene by a woman before they both got into in a burgundy Chrysler 200 driven by another man.

No arrests have been made, according to MPD.

Police encourage anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Aggravated Assault 3200 Block of South Third Street Report #2309023675ME MEMPHIS, TN – On September 9, 2023, at 7:49...

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Monday, September 18, 2023

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Is the 'revolving door' of the Shelby County Justice System as bad as we've been hearing?

Before You Leave, Check This Out