Two indicted in deadly Oct. 2021 shootout in Northaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Grand Judy indicted two men in a shootout in Northaven in Oct. 2021 that left a man dead.

The Shelby County District Attorney General's Office said Denorius Jevondrick Butler, 27, and Tyler Tee Malek Wilson, 23, were both indicted on second-degree murder and criminal attempt second-degree murder.

Butler was also indicted on tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance (PCS) with intent to sell, and PCS with intent to deliver.

Wilson is being held on a $500,000 bond, and Butler on a $150,000 bond.

The shootout happened the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 in the 5000 block of Blacksmith Drive. Investigators said Maurice Walker was headed to a home where his daughter lived. His brother, who was following in another vehicle, told investigators Walker stopped in the middle of the road, got out of his car, and started arguing with some people under a carport.

Prosecutors said several people started firing at Walker, who collapsed as he tried to run to his car. Investigators said Walker’s brother grabbed him and pulled him behind his vehicle, then started returning fire. Walker was killed.

According to the D.A.’s office, a deputy who arrived saw Butler going into a home. He was taken into custody when he came out, and prosecutors said under questioning, Butler admitted to shooting at Walker because he thought Walker had a gun. During a search of Butler’s home, police said they found drugs belonging to him.

Investigators said a cell phone had been left plugged into an outlet in the carport, and after getting a warrant, they found it belonged to Wilson. They said they later identified Wilson as one of the shooters.