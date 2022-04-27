Search underway for driver who hit Memphis school crossing guard

The school crossing guard was hit in front of Snowden School at North McLean Blvd. and Faxon Avenue Tuesday morning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search is on for a driver who hit a school crossing guard in midtown Memphis Tuesday.

Memphis Police said about 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, an MPD school crossing guard was hit in front of Snowden School at North McLean Blvd. and Faxon Avenue. They said the guard was helping students cross, with a stop sign raised, when a woman in a white 4-door vehicle hit the guard.

Investigators said the driver took off southbound on McLean.

The crossing guard was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.