Search underway for driver who hit Memphis school crossing guard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search is on for a driver who hit a school crossing guard in midtown Memphis Tuesday.
Memphis Police said about 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, an MPD school crossing guard was hit in front of Snowden School at North McLean Blvd. and Faxon Avenue. They said the guard was helping students cross, with a stop sign raised, when a woman in a white 4-door vehicle hit the guard.
Investigators said the driver took off southbound on McLean.
The crossing guard was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
