Crime

Search underway for driver who hit Memphis school crossing guard

The school crossing guard was hit in front of Snowden School at North McLean Blvd. and Faxon Avenue Tuesday morning.
Credit: jhansen2 - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search is on for a driver who hit a school crossing guard in midtown Memphis Tuesday.

Memphis Police said about 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, an MPD school crossing guard was hit in front of Snowden School at North McLean Blvd. and Faxon Avenue. They said the guard was helping students cross, with a stop sign raised, when a woman in a white 4-door vehicle hit the guard.

Investigators said the driver took off southbound on McLean.

The crossing guard was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Hit and Run Suspect Wanted North McLean Boulevard and Faxon Avenue Report #WC2211769 MEMPHIS, TN – On April 26,...

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

