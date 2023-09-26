MPD searching for suspects caught on camera breaking into jewelry store

Business Burglary Stage Jewelry and Coins 7041 Stage Road Report #2309029164ME MEMPHIS, TN- On September 22, 2023, officers responded to the Stage Jewelry and Coins at 7041 Stage Road regarding a Business Burglary. Officers advised that between 1:00 a.m.-2:00 a.m., four males broke the front glass of the business using a four-way lug wrench. All four suspects entered the business and stole an assortment of Jewelry and Diamonds. The Suspects fled the scene, occupying a Silver four-door Infiniti in an unknown direction. Investigators need your help identifying these suspects. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you can review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.” About the Memphis Police Department The Memphis Police Department is a premier law enforcement agency that serves and protects the citizens of Memphis, Tennessee. We aim to create and maintain public safety in the City of Memphis. We do so with focused attention on preventing and reducing crime, enforcing the law, and apprehending criminals.