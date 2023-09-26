MPD searching for suspects caught on camera breaking into jewelry store

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police have released video of suspects who broke into a jewelry store in northeast Memphis.
MPD investigators said between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, four males used a lug wrench to break out the front glass out at Stage Jewelry and Coins in the 7000 block of Stage Rd. near Van Der Veer Dr.
Video showed the four suspects going into the store and stealing jewelry and diamonds before taking off in a silver four-door Infiniti.
They are wanted on charges of burglary from the business.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.