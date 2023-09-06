Carjacking suspects, including 15-year-old girl, hospitalized after stealing car, crashing into home

Two of the three suspects have been captured by Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputies.

TENNESSEE, USA — According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, two carjacking suspects, including one 15-year-old girl, were sent to the hospital in non-critical condition on Wednesday after stealing a car and crashing into a home.

On Wednesday, a SCSO deputy saw a car at St. Elmo and New Brownsville that matched the description of one that had recently been reported stolen, according to the SCSO. When the deputy began to drive behind the car, the car sped away.

Within less than a minute, the deputy saw the car had crashed into a home at the 3800 block of Neyland Valley Dr., where the car went through a privacy fence and into the home, the SCSO said.

The Sheriff's Office said the deputy was able to apprehend the 21-year-old driver without incident, but two other suspects ran away.

Later, other deputies were able to apprehend one of the two suspects without incident, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The owner was home but was not injured when the car crashed.