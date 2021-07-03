MPD: Suspect arrested after he and another man carjacked one person, then tried to carjack another but couldn't drive the car

Police said Arnold Fabian Morales-Rubi was arrested in the stolen car and admitted to the crimes.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces carjacking, robbery, and assault charges after Memphis police said he and another suspect carjacked one man, then tried to carjack a second but couldn’t drive the car.

Police said it started Thursday, July 1, when two suspects carjacked a man in the 1700 block of Myrna Lane, just north of I-240. The victim told investigators two suspects robbed him at gunpoint, taking off with his wallet and his 2017 Chevrolet Malibu.

The next day, on Friday, July 7th, another victim told police he was driving his 2006 Ford Mustang in the area of Lamar and Holmes when two suspects in a Chevrolet Malibu tried to run him off the road. When he pulled over, the victim said the suspects pulled a gun on him and ordered him out of the car. He told investigators the suspects took cash from his pocket, then one of the suspects tried to drive off in his Mustang but couldn’t get the car in gear.

Police said that same day Arnold Fabian Morales-Rubi was arrested in the 4600 block of Quince Road in possession of the stolen Malibu. According to the affidavit, Morales-Rubi admitted to taking part in both crimes. The affidavit says he admitted he was in the stolen Malibu when he and the other unidentified suspect tried to steal Mustang.

Morales-Rubi is charged with carjacking, attempted carjacking, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and employment of firearm during commission of a dangerous felony.

Police have not said if the second unidentified suspect has been arrested.