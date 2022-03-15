Second suspect pleads guilty in deadly shooting over stolen car

Jaelen Bell was sentenced to 28 years Monday for second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder as jury selection was set to begin in his trial.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been sentenced to 28 years in prison without parole after pleading guilty to a deadly shooting over a stolen car in 2018.

The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said 23-year-old Jaelen Bell pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder as jury selection was set to begin in his trial.

Investigators said on March 28, 2018, Christopher Smith and his cousin were looking for the cousin’s vehicle that has just been stolen from a gas station. Prosecutors said Smith and his cousin saw a car with three people inside drive by slowly staring at them.

Investigators said Smith and the cousin believed the three had something to do with the stolen vehicle, so they followed. Prosecutors said where the suspects got to Cognac Cove, they turned around so their vehicle was facing the cousins, then jumped out and started shooting. Smith was killed and his cousin was hit in the leg.

Prosecutors said Bell, Christian Key – 17 at that time, and Demerrick Porter – 18 at the time - admitted to the shooting under questioning.

Bell pleaded guilty Monday, Porter was convicted in trial in 2021 and sentenced to 38-years in prison, and Key is set for trial later this summer.