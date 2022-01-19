Wanted: suspect accused of stealing Amazon truck and packages

Memphis Police are asking for help identifying the suspect who was caught on camera.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for help identifying a man they said stole an Amazon truck while the driver was making deliveries.

Officers responded to a reported robbery January 15, 2022, in the area of Frayser Blvd. and Range Line Road. The driver told investigators he was in the 3500 block of England when a man approached and stole his Amazon truck.

Investigators said before ditching the truck, the suspect took several packages. The truck has been recovered.

The suspect is described as 6’3” tall and about 200 pounds. He was wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans, white and black tennis shoes, and had a chain with a pendant around his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.