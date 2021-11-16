MPD: 3 charged after fight between children led to shooting that injured man & 10-year-old

Kennetha Brown, Edward Norman, and Denzel Shaw are each charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said three people are charged in a shooting earlier this month that injured a man and his 10-year-old nephew.

According to the police affidavit, officers were called to a shooting in the 2500 block of Davey near the links at Davy Crockett in Frayser on November 1, 2021. A man told officers he and his 10-year-old nephew had both been shot in their legs.

According to the affidavit, the victim told investigators he and his girlfriend were visiting his sister when there was a fight between some children at the apartment complex. The victim said several people started banging on their door, and when he answered, the people started yelling. The victim told police he tried to calm everyone down and “explain the situation,” but the others had “come to fight, not talk.”

According to the affidavit, the victim said Shaw pushed him and punched his girlfriend in the face, and Brown begin spraying them with “a chemical agent.” He told police words were exchanged, and someone behind Shaw began shooting, then the suspects took off. The victim and his nephew were struck by the gunfire.