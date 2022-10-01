Talk show host Thaddeus Matthews accused of harassing ex-girlfriend through social media

Matthews is facing charges of harassment and violating orders of protection.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis TV and radio talk show host Thaddeus Matthews is facing new charges, accused of harassing his ex-girlfriend through YouTube videos and social media.

According to the police affidavit, an order of protection was issued December 14, 2021, and Matthews was served with the order on December 16th. It said there was a court hearing on the order January 4, 2022.

The affidavit said the woman reported to investigators on January 4, 2022, that Matthews “continues to post YouTube videos about her against the direction of an Order of Protection.” She said Matthews posted a video on his YouTube channel ‘The Cussing Pastor’ talking about the warrant and legal troubles, and hiring a lawyer. According to the affidavit, Matthews was derogatory about his ex, who “found the post annoying, stressful and disturbing causing her to fear for her safety.”

In a second police affidavit, the woman reported on January 7, 2022, that Matthews again violated the order, mentioning her on a post on one of his Facebook pages. According to that affidavit, active warrants for Matthews for harassment and violating the order of protection were issued on January 5, 2022.

A court date is next set for February on the order of protection.

Matthews now faces charges of harassment and violating the protection orders. He was released from jail Monday on $10,000 bond and is due back in court Tuesday on those charges.

This is not Matthews first run-in with the courts. He was arrested in 2016, accused of making threats against a man who had appeared on his show and social media pages. Matthews said at the time the accusations against him were retaliation for Matthews reporting on charges the man faced on thefts from non-profits.

Back in 2017, Matthews also reported that someone had fired shots during an night attack in the driveway of his home.