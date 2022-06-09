Target kidnapping: one suspect arrested, search still underway for second man

Will Hayes faces several charges including kidnapping and robbery. Police are still searching for the second suspect.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said Tuesday, Sept. 6, one of the suspects accused of kidnapping a woman and child at a Cordova Target store has been arrested.

Will Hayes, 25, is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

MPD said a second suspect is still unidentified.

Investigators said on before noon on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, the victim and her one-year-old child were at the Target store in the 7900 block of Highway 64 in the Wolfchase area. Police said the woman was putting groceries in her car when two armed men approached and forced her and her child into the suspect’s car. Investigators said the men forced the woman to drive to the Regions Bank in the 7700 block of Highway 64 and withdraw $800 from the ATM. Police said the suspects then released both the woman and child.

Memphis Police released surveillance pictures of the suspects seen shopping at a Memphis Walmart before the kidnapping.

Investigators said Crime Stoppers tips identified Will Hayes as the suspect vehicle’s owner and one of the two men involved.

MPD said just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, task force officers saw a gold Chevrolet Malibu Hatchback without a license plate in the 1300 block of Poplar Avenue. The officers stopped the car on North Claybrook Street and Hayes was taken into custody. The car was impounded.

Anyone with information on the second suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.