Two 15-year-old girls charged after police said they crashed stolen car along I-240

MPD said the girls were trying to run from officers in the stolen car when they crashed.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two 15-year-old girls are charged after Memphis police said they crashed in a stolen car while trying to run from officers Sunday.

It all started on Sept. 20, 2022, when MPD officers responded to a car theft in the 300 block of Claybrook Street. The victim told investigators he parked his car at his home the night before, and when he woke that morning, the 2020 white Hyundai sedan was gone.

On Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, about 4:25 p.m., MPD officers said they spotted a white Hyundai sedan weaving in and out of traffic along I-240 near Sam Cooper Boulevard. Investigators said the officer ran the tag, and the car came back as stolen. When the officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, investigators said the driver took off, but then lost control and crashed at I-240 and Walnut Grove.

Police said the driver and passenger in the car were 15-year-old girls. Both were arrested, but neither has been identified.

The teenage driver was charged with failing to exercise due care, evading arrest in a automobile, financial responsibility, no driver’s license, reckless driving, and theft of property $10,000-$60,000.

The teenage passenger was charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000.