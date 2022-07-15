17-year-old arrested in deadly shooting on Beale Street in April

Investigators said they learned Thursday night that Cedquedrick Williams had been arrested a week ago in New Albany, Mississippi and was being held in Union County.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said Friday a 17-year-old has been arrested and charged in a deadly shooting on Beale Street in April.

Investigators said they learned Thursday night that Cedquedrick Williams had been arrested a week ago in New Albany, Mississippi and was being held in the Union County Jail.

Williams had been arrested in Mississippi for felony evading arrest and occupying a stolen car with marijuana and four guns stolen from Memphis and Shelby County. Williams was bound over as an adult in New Albany and bond was set at $500,000. He is now set to be extradited by juvenile court prosecutors in Shelby County.

Memphis Police said Williams was identified as the suspect in a shooting about 2:15 a.m. on April 10, 2022, outside The Green Room on Beale Street. Three people were struck – and one of those victims – identified by family as Tacquan Smith – died at the scene.

Memphis Police said officers working in the downtown area at the time saw two groups of men start shooting at each other.

MPD originally said the officers were caught in the crossfire and returned fire, but a later post by MPD – as well as the one Friday announcing Williams’ arrest - said the officers heard the shots and found the victims injured. In the original report, police said three officers who were at the scene were routinely relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.