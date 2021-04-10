Memphis teen charged in school shooting pleads guilty to attempted murder

The 13-year-old was charged in the September 30 shooting at Cummings K-8 Optional School that injured another boy.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editor's note: Video above is from October 4, 2021.

The teen charged in a Memphis school shooting in September pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted first degree murder. All other charges were dropped.

The teen was charged with attempted murder in the September 30 shooting at Cummings K-8 Optional School. According to an affidavit, the boy and the shooting victim had been fighting for several days.

The affidavit also said surveillance video in the school showed the suspect hiding in a stairwell waiting for the victim. It said the video showed him pull a gun from his front right pocket, then shoot the victim.

After Tuesday's appearance in court, the suspect, whose name is not being released because he is a juvenile, was released to the youth services bureau for intense case management.

Youth Villages will oversee and monitor his case. He is restricted to school and home unless another location is pre-approved by Youth Villages. The court did not specify which school he will attend. He was ordered to not have any contact with the victim.