17-year-old indicted, accused of killing man during robbery at gas station

Jaylen Jordan, 17, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Grand Jury has indicted a 17-year-old in a robbery and murder at a gas station in Parkway Village last year.

The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said Jaylen Jordan was indicted on charges of first-degree murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery. He was transferred from Juvenile Court earlier this year and is being held on $350,000 bond.

Investigators said just after noon on Sept. 30, 2021, Roberto Lopez-Cruz, 43, was at a gas station at South Perkins and Cottonwood Road. Police said Jordan, who was 16 at the time, and an accomplice, attacked Lopez-Cruz and tried to rob him. Investigators said the victim resisted, and Jordan shot him several times. Lopez-Cruz died at the scene.

The D.A. said Jordan’s accomplice, whose identity was not released, was handled within Juvenile Court.