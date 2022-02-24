17-year-old indicted in deadly shooting on Beale Street in April 2021

A Shelby County Grand Jury indicted now 17-year-old Dorian Seay on charges of first-degree murder, attempted especially aggravated robbery, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is charged as an adult and being held without bond.

Investigators said the shooting happened about 9:45 p.m. on April 17, 2021. They said Lovell was riding with a friend in a car along Beale Street between Main Street and Front Street. While stopped in traffic, investigators said someone in a nearby group commented on the car, then walked over. They said Lovell was holding play money, and one of the people that had walked over, identified later as Dorian Seay, tried to grab the money. Investigators said when he failed, Seay pulled out a fun and shot Lovell in the chest.