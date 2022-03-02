Memphis teen indicted for murder outside southwest Memphis corner store

A Shelby County Grand Jury indicted Ladarrius Perry, 17, in the 2020 murder of Tracy McGee, who was standing outside a corner store in southwest Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Grand Jury indicted a Memphis teen in the 2020 murder of a woman who was standing outside a corner store in southwest Memphis.

The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said 17-year-old Ladarrius Perry was indicted for first-degree murder. He is being held on $450,000 bond.

Investigators said Perry was 16 when he walked up to Tracy McGee outside a corner store in the 400 block of King Road near Millwood Road on Dec. 20, 2020. They said Perry shot McGee in the neck and back, and she died at the scene.

Perry was arrested seven months later in the same area. Investigators said Perry admitted to the shooting, telling detectives he shot McGee because she had taken “a small amount of money from his cousin.”