3 wanted after attempted armed robbery at Memphis ACE Cash Express

The suspects are believed to be responsible for multiple ACE Cash Express robberies in the Memphis area.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for three men after an attempted armed robbery at ACE Cash Express on Winchester Road.

Police said it happened on Wednesday around 5:40 p.m. The suspects are believed to be responsible for multiple Memphis-area ACE Cash Express robberies.

Police released pictures and a video of the suspects on their Facebook page and need your help identifying those responsible.

Police said one of the suspects used a crowbar and tried to pry open the security door, a second suspect had a gun and demanded money from the employees and a third suspect had a gun and stood at the door, acting as a lookout.

No arrests have been made.

On top of a $2,000 cash reward from Crime Stoppers, ACE Cash Express has placed an additional $5,000 reward for any information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspects.