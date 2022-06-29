Memphis police to increase Beale Street patrols

Recent violent incidents on Beale Street have the Memphis Police Department hoping more manpower will keep those incidents to a minimum.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beefed-up patrols coming to Beale Street will mean more than 40 officers keeping an eye on Memphis' most popular street every day to keep it safe.

Thirty of those officers are new to the team and will start working this weekend after undergoing crowd control training.

"Beale Street is one of our crown jewels for the city," MPD Deputy Chief Samuel Hines said. "We want to make sure that that area is safe. We have people coming in at all times on Beale Street, seven days a week. We want to make sure that area is safe."