Memphis police release video of Beale Street shooting suspects

Video released on Tuesday shows the men, who are suspected of shooting three people and killing one of them, on April 10 in front of the Green Room.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need your help finding three men who they said were involved in a deadly shooting on Beale Street two weekends ago.

The Facebook post with the video raises questions from Memphis police's original report.

Tuesday's post said officers were working on Beale Street when they heard several shots fired and came up on shot victims on the ground. But in the department's original report, police said officers saw two groups firing at each other and officers also engaged in gunfire.

If you know these men or have any information that could help Memphis police, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.