Man charged with first-degree murder after Memphis apartment complex shooting, carjacking

Witnesses identified the man out of a six-person lineup. He's accused of killing a driver as he pulled away from the Cedar Creek apartment complex.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have made an arrest after a Christmas Eve shooting and carjacking.

Witnesses identified Eric Alao-Alvarez, 20, out of a six-person lineup. He's accused of killing a driver as he pulled away from the Cedar Creek apartment complex on Steve Road.

Police initially responded to a shots fired call in the complex around 9:45 p.m. According to an affidavit, officers found the victim lying on the ground after he had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries and died an hour later, the affidavit said.

Police said Alao-Alvarez stole the victim's car, which was abandoned several miles away from the scene. He was seen with two other men on surveillance footage exiting an apartment and walking into the parking lot.

On December 24, 2021, at 9.39 pm, officers made the scene of a shooting at 3389 Steve Rd. A male victim was xported to ROH critical and was pronounced deceased. There is no suspect information. The investigation is ongoing. Please call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 25, 2021

The car was found crashed around 10:05 p.m. at Rosemond and N. Highland Avenue with a gun equipped with a laser and the victim's ID.