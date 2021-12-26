Man charged with first-degree murder after Memphis apartment complex shooting, carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have made an arrest after a Christmas Eve shooting and carjacking.
Witnesses identified Eric Alao-Alvarez, 20, out of a six-person lineup. He's accused of killing a driver as he pulled away from the Cedar Creek apartment complex on Steve Road.
Police initially responded to a shots fired call in the complex around 9:45 p.m. According to an affidavit, officers found the victim lying on the ground after he had been shot multiple times.
He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries and died an hour later, the affidavit said.
Police said Alao-Alvarez stole the victim's car, which was abandoned several miles away from the scene. He was seen with two other men on surveillance footage exiting an apartment and walking into the parking lot.
The car was found crashed around 10:05 p.m. at Rosemond and N. Highland Avenue with a gun equipped with a laser and the victim's ID.
Alao-Alvarez is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated robbery. He's due to appear in court on Tuesday. No bond has been set.