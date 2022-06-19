Family member found after child left alone in Memphis park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was left alone in a Memphis park Saturday evening, according to police.
Memphis police said officers were called to David Carnes Park in Whitehaven around 7 p.m. Saturday for a child left alone.
Police said the Memphis Fire Department made the scene with officers as a precaution. Officers were able to find a family member of the child.
Police haven't said the child's age or how long they were left alone. The investigation is ongoing.
ABC24 will update this story as more information is released.