Family member found after child left alone in Memphis park

Memphis police said officers were called to David Carnes Park in Whitehaven around 7 p.m. Saturday for a child left alone.

Police said the Memphis Fire Department made the scene with officers as a precaution. Officers were able to find a family member of the child.

Police haven't said the child's age or how long they were left alone. The investigation is ongoing.